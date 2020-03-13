So much love. Bachelorette star Hannah Brown supported ex Tyler Cameron following the tragic death of his mom, Andrea. The Alabama native gushed over how “proud” Andrea, who died from a brain aneurysm on February 29, would be of Tyler raising awareness about organ donation.

“Your momma would be really proud of you and how you are honoring her life with the platform you have,” the 25-year-old Bachelor Nation babe commented on the male model’s post on March 13. “Proud of you too, TC.”

Instagram

The 27-year-old shared a series of videos that showed the family “saying [their] final goodbyes” to Andrea. “We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life,” the reality star wrote. He explained that during the “trying” time for his family, they needed this “positivity” of their beloved matriarch donating her liver and giving hope to someone else. Tyler also has a younger brother named Ryan.

“We lost our rock, our nucleus and the one who gave us a home. Our mother was the ultimate servant,” Tyler added. “She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give.”

Although the Florida native confessed that he had “a hard time deciding” if he wanted to share the intimate family moment, he hopes in the end to make a positive impact. “I also thought that if I could share this video with y’all, that it could possibly get others to say yes to donating their organs and that’s what my momma would have wanted,” he wrote.

Andrea’s tragic death gave “more life” to someone else, and Tyler will be forever proud. “My mom would do anything to impact the world in a positive way and these are her final ways of doing it,” he concluded the message.

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

Hannah wasn’t the only Bachelor alum who supported the Cameron family during this difficult time. “Your optimism in times of such tragedy is a true inspiration … Thinking and praying for the Cameron Family,” Jason Tartick commented. “You got so much strength from her. Sending love,” Bachelor in Paradise star Katie Morton echoed.

Our thoughts are with the Cameron family as they mourn the loss of Andrea.