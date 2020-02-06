Honesty hour. Tyler Cameron confessed that he thought he’d be the last man standing with Hannah Brown at the end of The Bachelorette. He admitted that their relationship got off to a slower start compared to the other contestants, which may have contributed to why things ended. As fans know, the Alabama beauty opted to get engaged to Jed Wyatt while the Florida native was left as runner-up.

“She kind of always kept me at bay and never really … it took time for us to break down walls and stuff like that,” the 27-year-old explained during a February 6 episode of “The Morning Toast” podcast. “It kind of prolonged our relationship and made it harder for us to build it right away when it’s a game of ‘how quickly can you build a relationship?’”

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

However, once the reality pair clicked, Tyler was convinced he found everlasting love. “Our relationship really picked up a lot toward the end. I really thought I was going to be her guy and that we were going to make this work and it was tough, for sure,” he added.

Tyler and Hannah had a brief moment on After the Final Rose when she invited him out for a drink after it was revealed that she ended her engagement to Jed. Clearly, the male model took Hannah up on her offer, as he was photographed leaving her apartment one morning. That said, Tyler eventually went on to date A-lister Gigi Hadid for two months before things fizzled out.

Hannah then dropped a bombshell on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor when she told the pilot that she has regrets “all the time” about sending him home. “I had no doubts — like you were going to meet my family,” she said during their emotional conversation during week two of season 24. The Bachelor Nation babe alluded to the idea that she asked Tyler out because he had been reaching out after the show — and Peter hadn’t. The California stud claimed that production told him not to contact out to his ex.

Chris Harrison exclusively told Life & Style that he “felt something” between Hannah and Peter, but that didn’t make the revelation any easier for Tyler to hear. After the episode aired, he “liked” a tweet that said “he wasn’t even” the former beauty queen’s “second choice.” Ouch!

Tyler is now one of the most eligible ~bachelors~ in the reality realm so we have no doubt his future is very bright.