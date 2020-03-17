Are they or aren’t they? Bachelor host Chris Harrison and journalist Lauren Zima responded to dating rumors between Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron.

“I don’t know any more than you do or anybody else,” the 48-year-old show host said during an Instagram Live with his girlfriend. “I would love for them to be happy.”

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

The Bachelor Nation duo has been getting close following the tragic death of Tyler’s mom, Andrea, from a brain aneurysm. The Alabama beauty, 25, was spotted getting picked up from the airport in Florida by the hunky contestant, 27, on March 14. They have since been photographed hanging out on the beach. Tyler’s BFF Matt James even squashed his former beef with Hannah by posting a friendly photo of them on Instagram.

However, Tyler could be simply leaning on his ex during this difficult time. “I think that if Hannah is a support system for him right now, however that may be, that’s wonderful because he needs it,” the ET host explained while noting that she “[doesn’t] know what they’re doing” at the moment. “We all need it so I wish them the best. Two incredibly good looking, wonderful people. If they can make it work, great. We need a little love.”

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

Tyler previously explained that his romance with Hannah was more than skin deep, but the process of the reality show made things difficult. “She kind of always kept me at bay and never really … it took time for us to break down walls and stuff like that,” the Florida native recalled on the February 6 episode of “The Morning Toast” podcast. “It kind of prolonged our relationship and made it harder for us to build it right away when it’s a game of ‘how quickly can you build a relationship?’”

Despite the hardships, the Jupiter native was convinced that he was going to get down on one knee during the finale. Instead, Hannah got engaged to Jed Wyatt, but they split less than a month later. “Our relationship really picked up a lot toward the end,” Tyler added. “I really thought I was going to be her guy and that we were going to make this work and it was tough, for sure.”

Time heals all wounds, right? We can’t wait to see what unfolds between Hannah and Tyler.