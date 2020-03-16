Unlikely friends! Bachelorette star Hannah Brown reconciled with Tyler Cameron’s BFF Matt James after his shady comments following her finale in July 2019. It looks like it’s all water under the bridge because the pair cuddled up for a funny photo after Hannah was seen getting picked up by Tyler at the airport in Florida on March 14.

“When you confront that internet bully,” Matt, 28, wrote on Instagram to accompany a snapshot of Hannah, 25, putting him in a headlock. The Bachelor Nation starlet can be seen smiling in a red bikini and wet hair while Matt shows off his muscular physique in blue swim trunks.

“Lesson learned,” Hannah hilariously responded in the comments. “You’re alright tho [sic].” The Dancing With the Stars winner and Matt will soon be even more connected through Bachelor Nation because the NYC stud is slotted to be a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season, which has been postponed due to coronavirus.

As for Hannah and Tyler, 27, the season 15 leading lady has been supporting the former contestant following the tragic death of his mom, Andrea. Besides her recent visit to his hometown, she also gushed over how “proud” Tyler’s late mom would be of him via Instagram.

The aspiring male model shared a candid post about how Andrea’s death from a brain aneurysm gave “more life” to someone else through organ donation. “My mom would do anything to impact the world in a positive way and these are her final ways of doing it,” he explained on Instagram while raising awareness about the important cause.

“Your momma would be really proud of you and how you are honoring her life with the platform you have,” Hannah responded to the powerful post. “Proud of you, too, TC.”

The reality babe got engaged to Jed Wyatt during her finale, but they split less than a month later after the extent of his relationship with ex Haley Stevens was revealed. She and her runner-up then had a brief flirtation during ATFR when she asked him out for a drink. “She better be buying,” Matt wrote after the Alabama beauty tried to shoot her shot with Tyler.

Although the handsome contestant was photographed leaving her Los Angeles apartment after spending the night following their reunion, he went on to date Gigi Hadid for two months.

Whether the former beauty queen and Tyler are rekindling their romance or just friends, it’s amazing to see the Florida native surrounded by supportive people during such a difficult time. We can’t wait to see what unravels between Hannah and Tyler (and Matt)!