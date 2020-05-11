All love! Tyler Cameron gushed over ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The former Bachelorette contestant is “stoked” for the model and thinks she’ll be “the most incredible mother.”

“[She’s] one of the most sweetest, caring people I know,” the 27-year-old divulged to Us Weekly while promoting his Quibi show Barkitecture. “She comes from a great family, so I’m very excited for her. She’s going to be an amazing mom.”

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The Florida native has only sent positive vibes to Gigi, 25. He repeated the sweet sentiment while chatting with Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam from ESPN West Palm on April 30. The reality star said he’s “happy” and “excited” for the catwalk queen’s new chapter in life. He also reiterated that he is not the father of her unborn baby after fans questioned the paternity during Tyler’s Instagram live following her baby news.

Gigi and Tyler were first romantically linked in August 2019 after being seen on a date at Dumbo House in New York City just two days after he briefly reunited with ex and former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. After that, the pair went on a slew of outings around the Big Apple together, including a PDA-filled appearance at the MTV Music Awards on August 26. Things seemingly took a more serious turn when he attended the funeral of Gigi’s grandmother in the Netherlands on September 5.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

“Tyler is a supportive guy. He is there for the people he cares about and will do whatever he can for them,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “Tyler’s the type of guy who will try his best to make someone smile during a tough time.”

The Bachelor Nation stud isn’t the only one who’s excited for Gigi to welcome baby No. 1. Her sister Bella Hadid “can’t wait to become an aunt, and will even be at the hospital with Gigi when she gives birth,” a separate insider exclusively gushed to Life & Style. Considering the sisters are “super close,” we have a feeling Bella will be by Gigi’s side during her whole journey. The models are already getting plenty of quality time together as they’ve been quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic at their family’s Pennsylvania farm.

It’s great to see the mama-to-be surrounded by support!