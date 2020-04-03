Amicable exes, indeed. Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron told fans during a group Zoom call that ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid is “dating her old man now,” seemingly referring to the supermodel’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The reality TV hunk, 27, spilled tea on the A-lister — and even his relationship with Hannah Brown — on April 2.

In a TikTok clip shared by @bflyprincess3, the Florida native told fans the 24-year-old was a “good girl” and seemed to have positive feelings toward her despite their short-lived romance. The dynamic duo sparked dating rumors in August 2019, after being spotted out doing dinner in NYC. Though Gi spent time with the dreamboat through some hardships, things fizzled out between them by November.

As for her longtime romance with the One Direction alum, 27, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that the pair were back on after they were spotted arm in arm in NYC on January 11, a.k.a. Zayn’s birthday.

“Yes, they’re giving their relationship another shot but are keeping it on the down-low and taking it slow,” the source explained at the time. “Gigi’s family is warning her to think twice — they don’t want to see her get hurt again.”

Unsurprisingly, her mom, Yolanda Hadid, wants her to tread lightly. “Yolanda was there for Gigi when they last split, and spent hours consoling her daughter,” a separate source exclusively revealed in January. “[She] doesn’t think Zayn is The One.”

Prior to the birthday outing, Gigi dropped a hint that she was reconnecting with the singer while sharing a photo of a meal she made on December 29. “Sunday in the kitchen about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “@mamamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta salad. Hopefully, she’ll share the recipe with the world one day.”

Since the January sighting, the Los Angeles native has shared several throwback photos of the couple on her social media — and she even came to her man’s rescue when YouTuber Jake Paul tried to mess with him on Twitter after Zayn allegedly snubbed him in Las Vegas. Clearly, when things are going well for Gigi and Zayn, they’re going really well!