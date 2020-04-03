Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron *finally* addressed his relationship status with Hannah Brown. The exes fueled dating rumors after spending more than two weeks quarantining together at the stud’s house in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the aspiring male model cleared the air for good on April 2.

“The tea is we are friends. She’s a good friend,” the 27-year-old said about the season 15 leading lady, 25, on a Zoom chat with a slew of fans captured on TikTok.

Hannah’s dad, Robert Brown, previously confirmed to Life & Style that his daughter and Tyler were strictly platonic. “I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together … They’re just like two kids,” the reality dad explained. “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less. People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

Robert noted that the former beauty queen has simply been “supporting” the Cameron family after the tragic death of Tyler’s mom, Andrea, from a brain aneurysm. “Hannah’s been down there just helping … It’s out of respect for them,” he said, while adding that the late family matriarch was a “great lady.”

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

The former flames definitely had fans speculating about the possibility of rekindling their romance over the past few weeks. After sharing multiple flirty moments on social media, Hannah drove back to “ride this thing out” with her family in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Tyler’s BFF Matt James revealed on April 1.

The Bachelor Nation babe opened up about feeling rundown emotionally as of late, which could have contributed to her return to Alabama. “I’m definitely not at my best right now, but it’s OK. I’ve slept all day, and when I haven’t slept, I’ve eaten,” she explained on her Instagram Story on April 2 while wearing her pajamas. “The past three days I’ve kinda boycotted everything, just ate.”

However, she seems to be doing better after getting plenty of rest. The Dancing With the Stars champ even went on Instagram Live with Alan Bersten, her former partner from the dance competition show, to give a tutorial on their paso doble and reminisce about their “passion.”

Tyler has officially spilled the tea on him and Hannah, but that won’t stop fans from shipping the exes.