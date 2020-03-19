All’s fair in love and reality TV, we guess! Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron teased his former girlfriend and Bachelor Nation babe Hannah Brown over not giving him a rose during season 15 of the hit dating series. The Florida native decided to go live on Instagram to share a group workout with friends on March 19 … which lead to the playful dig.

While getting his fitness on with hometown friends in Jupiter, Florida, the 27-year-old decided to tease the Dancing With the Stars winner as they threw some air punches at the behest of a trainer. “Remember that time you didn’t give me a rose?” he asked Hannah, 25, as they exercised.

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

But the Alabama native wasn’t about to let her former beau have the last laugh, though. “Remember that time you took my suitcase?” she shot back with a laugh. The brunette beauty was, of course, referring to when she asked the model to go for drinks once her episode of After the Final Rose aired. It looked as though their boozy date took a steamy turn when Tyler was spotted leaving Hannah’s home the next morning with a suitcase in tow.

These two cuties started sparking romance rumors when Hannah was spotted getting into Tyler’s car at Palm Beach International Airport on March 14. In the clips posted by @tyler4hannah on Instagram, the reality TV hunk can be seen putting Hannah’s bags into his vehicle as she got into the passenger seat. Clearly, they made their way out to his hometown for some fun.

But according to Hannah’s father, Robert Brown, the former couple is just spending time together as friends. “I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together,” he told Life & Style exclusively about the dynamic duo. “They’re just like two kids.”

“That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less,” he explained. “People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.” Needless to say, despite their decision to hang out as friends, we can’t help but see more in their connection — come on, guys, give it a go!