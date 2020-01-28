The sweetest friendship! Hannah Brown “realized” her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, was “there for her” after her emotional visit with Peter Weber on The Bachelor, the dance pro said. The former Bachelorette star appeared on the first two weeks of season 26 where she and the pilot had a dramatic conversation. Hannah confessed that she felt like she “f–ked up” ending things with him. She also admitted that she has regrets “all the time.” Alan revealed that the turmoil in her love life led to some “emotional” rehearsals on the dance competition show, but their friendship got stronger because of it.

“It was a very real moment and you know, she realized that I was there for her. If she needed anything I could help her own and she could confide in me,” Alan, 25, told Us Weekly during an interview on January 25 while promoting “Dancing with the Stars: Journey to Paradise” fan event. The dance duo’s chemistry jumped off the screen for fans and it turns out, it was built on trust.

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

“She is a very honest person and I think she’ll say that it did affect her and you know, at the time, I wasn’t 100 percent aware of everything that was going on … She told me some things … Luckily, I was able to help her get through it,” the Minnesota native added.

Although Alan didn’t want to comment on Hannah’s relationship with Peter because he doesn’t “know enough,” it’s obvious that the situation helped blossom trust between the two. The dancer spoke exclusively with Life & Style about how the “hard time” for Hannah resulted in better chemistry on the dance floor.

“She confided in me, and it really helped build our relationship, in a way,” he dished. “We built trust and we could really count on each other to get through these kinds of things … It was great. We really connected from that and we were able to use that in the dancing.”

The drama with Peter is in the past (for now) and Alan is looking forward to reuniting with his partner for the DWTS live tour in New York City on January 28. “I’m very excited to be dancing with Hannah again at Radio City,” he gushed. “It’s going to be so much fun. It’s going to be so awesome to just perform on such an incredible and iconic stage with my partner who [I] just won [with]. Like, that’s crazy. I never thought that this would be an experience that I get to, that I get to live. So I’m very, very excited.”

Onward and upward, right?