The drama brought them together! Alan Bersten built a special bond with Hannah Brown while filming Dancing with the Stars, and not just because of the hours they spent practicing together. The pro dancer tells Life & Style it was actually Hannah’s intense drama with Peter Weber on The Bachelor that helped the dancing duo “really connect.” Watch the full exclusive interview in the video above.

“I knew something had happened. I believe it happened in like week 3 of our show,” the 25-year-old explains, admitting it was “a very hard time for Hannah.” Bachelor fans saw Hannah, 25, admit she still has feelings for Peter in the season premiere, but the former Bachelorette declined to join the competition and returned to DWTS brokenhearted. In those tough days, she leaned on her friend Alan. “She confided in me, and it really helped build our relationship, in a way. We built trust and we could really count on each other to get through these kinds of things … It was great. We really connected from that and we were able to use that in the dancing.”

Life & Style; Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

The foundation they built in those emotional moments led to a strong friendship post-show. While Hannah and Alan haven’t seen too much of each other since Alan has been traveling for the DWTS tour, they still stay in almost-constant contact. “We hung out a little bit,” he says. “I’ve been gone for three weeks now on tour, and we still talk almost every day. But I’m very excited to reunite with her.”

The reunion he’s excited for will happen at the Radio City stop of the tour on January 28. “I’m very excited to be dancing with Hannah again at Radio City,” says Alan. “It’s going to be so much fun. It’s going to be so awesome to just perform on such an incredible and iconic stage with my partner who [I] just won [with]. Like, that’s crazy. I never thought that this would be an experience that I get to, that I get to live. So I’m very, very excited.”

Another thing he’s excited about? The very special stop they’re making in the Bahamas. The Dancing With the Stars: Journey to Paradise show will be at the Atlantis Resort from May 29 to June 1 and Alan called it “something that’s never been done before. It’s so much fun because we get to go on vacation, you know, we get a vacation with you guys and it’s at the Atlantis properties in The Bahamas and it’s going to be an amazing show. We have Rashad Jennings, Ginger Zee, Joey Fatone, and a lot more celebrities, plus a huge cast of all of us from the show and some alumni. So it’s just a full-on experience of DWTS meets summer vacation.”