Day 19! Bachelorette star Hannah Brown passed the time quarantining at Tyler Cameron’s house by playing a rousing game of “20 Questions” with her ex’s BFF Matt James. Tyler’s brother, Ryan, also answered questions while playing Call of Duty. The newly minted pals seemed extremely comfortable together while they chatted through their favorites between Nike and Adidas, pineapples and oranges and eggs and bacon.

The former beauty queen, 25, has been in Tyler’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida, for the past couple of weeks, and they’ve built a very solid crew. Hannah even said that she and Matt, 28, are “two peas in a pod” after he previously shaded her following her season finale.

On After the Final Rose in July, it was revealed that the leading lady and her fiancé, Jed Wyatt, split after less than a month together. Sparks were flying when she reunited with Tyler, 27, for the first time, and she used the opportunity to ask him out for a drink.

“Mannnn, she better be buying,” Matt responded after watching his current NYC roommate say yes to Hannah’s offer. However, it now seems like water under the bridge.

Of course, the real relationship in question is between Hannah and Tyler. This is the second trip that the Dancing With the Stars champ made to Florida since the sudden death of the contestant’s mom, Andrea, from a brain aneurysm.

Life & Style spoke exclusively with Hannah’s dad, Robert Brown, who said his daughter and Tyler are just good friends.

“I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together … They’re just like two kids,” he insisted. “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less. People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

The reality dad added that Hannah has been “helping” the Cameron family since the passing of Andrea. “It’s out of respect for them,” he noted.

The former flames’ have been causing a lot of dating speculation and even fueled rumors themselves. “Me and Brown Bear are dating, yes, I confirm,” Tyler spilled while he and Hannah appeared on Instagram Live with their friend Jacob Laham. While fans were hoping this was an adorable moniker for the Alabama native, Brown Bear is actually Jacob’s nickname.

Whatever is happening between Tyler and Hannah, she definitely found approval with his friends!