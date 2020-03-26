No bad blood here! Hannah Brown took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 25, to share a photo with Tyler Cameron‘s best friend Matt James, proving there is no tension between them.

“Two peas in a pod,” the 25-year-old captioned the snap. It’s refreshing to see the former Bachelorette star and Matt get along, especially since he didn’t seem to be her No. 1 fan just a few months ago.

It all started in July on After the Final Rose, when Hannah asked Tyler, 27, out for drinks after she had ended her engagement to ex Jedd Wyatt. Matt, being the good friend he is, felt skeptical about the situation, which he expressed in an Instagram Story. “Mannnn, she better be buying,” he captioned a snap when the episode aired.

Now, the pair couldn’t seem tighter. The same can be said about Hannah and Tyler, who have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Dancing With the Stars alum has been staying by Tyler’s side since his mom, Andrea Cameron, died from a brain aneurysm in early March.

The former flames’ constant hangouts has sparked dating rumors, but Hannah’s dad, Robert Brown, insists they’re just good friends. “I mean they’ve always gotten along,” he exclusively told Life & Style in March. “They’re just like two kids.”

However, the father of two is aware that their friendship can blossom into something more. “I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together,” he added.

Hannah and Tyler’s relationship has been a rollercoaster ride. During AFR, he admitted that it was “tough” going through their breakup. However, he had nothing but great things to say about her. “I have so much respect for you,” he told her at the time. “I’ve loved watching this season and watching you … Seeing you be so powerful and strong. I’m sitting there with my buddies and rooting you on. You’re so powerful and strong.”

It’s clear Tyler has impacted Hannah just as much. “Since letting him go on The Bachelorette, [Hannah] has definitely been able to do a lot of thinking, and she eventually realized she wanted him to be part of her life, even if it was just as a friend,” a second source told Life & Style. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with these two!