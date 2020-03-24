Is It Hot in Here Or …. ? Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Get Cozy While Making Food

Are things heating up for Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron again? Well, based on a TikTok video Matt James shared of them on Tuesday, March 24, it sure seems like it!

In the clip, the exes were being playful as they made food when all of a sudden, Tyler cornered Hannah and playfully pushed his body against hers. Were things actually getting steamy or was it just the cooking?!

As of late, Hannah and Tyler are hanging out a lot, which has sparked dating rumors. However, according to the former beauty pageant queen’s dad, Robert Brown, they are just good pals, but he’s aware that could change. “I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together,” the father of two exclusively told Life & Style.

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

After Tyler’s mom, Andrea Cameron, died from a brain aneurysm in early March, the Dancing With the Stars alum has been hanging with him in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, to support him during this very difficult time. “Hannah’s been down there just helping … It’s out of respect for them,” Robert said, adding that Andrea was a “great lady.”

In addition, it seems like the former flames are inseparable because they’re quarantining together. “Then also with the coronavirus and everything they’re down there a little bit more isolated so she just decided she’d stay down there a little bit longer,” Robert added. “Other than that, I mean they’ve always gotten along. They’re just like two kids.”

Whether they’re more than friends or not, it’s clear Tyler and Hannah care a lot about each other. “Since letting him go on The Bachelorette, [Hannah] has definitely been able to do a lot of thinking, and she eventually realized she wanted him to be part of her life, even if it was just as a friend,” another source exclusively told Life & Style.

For now, they are “taking things slow,” a second insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style. They’re taking it “day by day, and won’t let anyone’s thoughts about them pressure them to move fast.” We can’t help but hope they get back together!