There’s a lot that will catch your eye about Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown — her beaming smile, her bubbly personality, and her amazing sense of style are all hard to ignore. But if we’re being honest, we’re most obsessed with her killer abs! The 25-year-old’s shredded tummy proves that she’s strong as hell and doesn’t mind putting in the work, which is probably why she’s probably happy to show it off every chance she gets.

Hannah was passionate about fitness even before joining Bachelor Nation, and was already in incredible shape while competing in pageants. But her body really began to change when she joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars, which she later went on to win. The exhaustive practice schedule had her dancing and running drills every day, but Hannah insisted she actually didn’t lose weight during the process.

“No, because I eat too much candy,” she told Life & Style and other reporters in October 2019. “My body really does, like, just will change each week depending on what type of dance.” But thanks to her curve-hugging dance costumes, it was obvious her abs became especially ripped through the process.

Just like us normal folks, Hannah decided the new year was a good time to recommit to her fitness goals. In January, the former leading lady said her New Year’s resolution was to be “overall healthier,” and she enlisted the help of trainer Leyon Azubuike. She began her new boxing regimen on January 16, and admitted she “only thought [she] was going to throw up once,” which she called a “victory.”

Hannah’s dad, Robert Brown, was particularly proud of her new skill. “She’s not even concerned about the dating part, but she is staying healthy because she does kickboxing,” he told Life & Style exclusively in March. “I mean she’s got one of the best trainers in the nation that she works with. That’s what she’s doing. I mean she does that, she runs. She’s just her little self.”

While many people’s fitness goals suffered as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020, Hannah seemed more committed than ever. In fact, as she hunkered down at Tyler Cameron‘s Jupiter, Florida home with many of his friends, she continued her intense daily workouts, often documenting them for fans who could use a little motivation. We certainly feel motivated, don’t you?

