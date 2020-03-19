She’s got big dreams, and another engagement isn’t one of them — for now, at least. Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown‘s dad, Robert Brown, tells Life & Style exclusively the 25-year-old is “not that worried” about finding a new fiancé in the wake of her dramatic split from Jed Wyatt at the end of the 2019 Bachelorette season. “If it happens, it happens,” says the Alabaman.

“I mean she’s never been one — being around me — she didn’t even really date,” explains the reality dad. “She’s had two boyfriends her whole life. It’s not like she’s dying to be married. She’s going to do what she does.” That definitely changed after becoming the Bachelorette. After dating 30 guys on the show and dumping Jed, fans couldn’t help but ship with everyone from recent Bachelor Peter Weber to DWTS partner Alan Bersten (both of whom Robert promises are nothing but pals to his daughter).

While many fans took Hannah’s March visit to Jupiter, Florida to mean she was rekindling her romance with Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron, Robert has no problem making it clear that they’re “just friends” and Hannah was only “showing respect to Tyler’s mom” after her passing. “That’s all there is to it,” says Robert.

So if Hannah and Tyler aren’t romantic, is there a chance she’ll go on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise to find love? Hannah’s dad says not to hold your breath. “That’s not an option,” promises the patriarch. “No, no. She would never want to — just because of the format and the whole thing — no. That’s just [not] her style, her ambition. She’s not going to sit around and drink to try to hook up. That ain’t going to work. That ain’t never going to happen, ever. That’s never been even brought up. No. That’s just not her.”

What is “her” is focusing on her fitness following her amazing stint on Dancing with the Stars. “She’s not even concerned about the dating part, but she is staying healthy because she does kickboxing,” says Robert. “I mean she’s got one of the best trainers in the nation that she works with. That’s what she’s doing. I mean she does that, she runs. She’s just her little self.” Keep up the great work, Hannah, we can’t wait to see what you do next!

Reporting by Diana Cooper