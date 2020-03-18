Did they or didn’t they? Hannah Brown’s dad, Robert Brown, exclusively reveals to Life & Style whether or not his daughter dated her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, or ex Peter Weber following the Alabama native’s stint on The Bachelorette.

“No, no, no!” says Robert regarding any romantic feelings between Hannah and Alan. “I mean, he texts me from time to time.” As for Peter? “They’re just friends, they’re just friends. No, there’s nothing more there,” assures the father of two.

Courtesy of Robert Brown Instagram

Robert attributes Hannah’s amicable relationship with Peter, 28, to good old southern hospitality. “They’re only friends. I mean, you know in Alabama we have lots of friends,” he says. “We’re just friendly people. We don’t shun nobody immediately forever. I mean I’m still talking to people from high school and Lord knows that was a long time ago.”

Of course, Hannah also sparked some serious dating rumors with her Bachelorette runner-up and total heartthrob, Tyler Cameron. However, Robert insists their connection is strictly platonic.

“Hannah’s been down there just helping. His mother and my wife became friends and you know, it’s out of respect for them,” Robert explains. Sadly, Tyler recently lost his mother, Andrea Cameron, and Hannah has been staying with him in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, for moral support.

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

“Then also with the coronavirus and everything they’re down there a little bit more isolated so she just decided she’d stay down there a little bit longer,” adds Robert. “Other than that, I mean they’ve always gotten along. They’re just like two kids.”

We know what you might be thinking: “What about those PDA pictures taken outside of Tyler’s house?!” There’s an explanation for those, too. “She probably said, ‘Rub my feet!’” jests Robert. “More than likely, I mean, ‘Here, rub my feet!’ That’s more than likely what it was … They’ve been playing volleyball.”

Clearly, Hannah knows how to choose her friends wisely. She’s one lucky girl!

Reporting by Diana Cooper

