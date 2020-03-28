Get down with your bad selves! Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and her former runner-up Tyler Cameron showed off their hilarious booty workout on an Instagram Live broadcast on March 27. Needless to say, these two Bachelor Nation cuties are having a ton of fun together down in Florida amid social distancing measures.

During the live segment, the 25-year-old could be seen following the instructions of an off-camera trainer as she pressed the Dancing With the Stars winner for more squats. It was pretty obvious her 27-year-old pal was watching her boogie down in the background, too. There was a lot off booty ~flaunting~ for the camera during the clip — from both Hannah and Tyler. LOL!

Shutterstock (2)

Later on, the Florida native seemed to be making fart noises off-camera while the brunette beauty continued her workout, causing Hannah to completely crack up. After the Alabama native noted there were 10,000 people watching the live broadcast, their trainer remarked, “They want to see the Macarena!”

Though the dynamic duo did not end up doing the classic party dance for their fans and followers, their loyal subjects were still all about the adorable moment. “Is Tyler enjoying the view??” one user asked during the stream, adding several crying-laughing emoji. “Tell us you’re dating already!!” another fan added. “Tyler has some good hip action going,” an eagle-eyed follower replied to the broadcast.

Unsurprisingly, the former flames have been spending a ton of time together lately. It all started when Tyler was spotted picking up Hannah at the Palm Beach International airport on March 14. Since then, the pair have been all over each other’s social media while spending time quarantining in Tyler’s hometown, Jupiter.

Despite the romance rumors they’ve stirred up, Hannah’s dad, Robert Brown, told Life & Style exclusively that the reality TV twosome has been hanging out as friends. “I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together,” he explained. “They’re just like two kids.”

“That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less,” the patriarch continued. “People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.” And that’s that on that.