Reunited and it feels so good! Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown reminisced with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, about what they “miss most” about each other during an Instagram Live on April 2. Not surprisingly, it’s their amazing chemistry — on and off the dance floor. The season 28 winners taught fans their spicy paso doble dance on social media before they got candid about their “stupid, crazy fights” that kept their hot spark while competing.

“I think our relationship is so good because we would get in these little fights, but we would always make it better before we left,” Alan, 25, dished during his chat with the Alabama beauty, also 25. “I miss everything, it was so much fun, and it was like … I don’t think we were ever yelling at each other — we were just so passionate.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Although the So You Think You Can Dance alum admitted there were times Hannah “really wanted to leave,” she always came back and they crushed it week after week. “We both wanted to be the best, and it was just like, I was trying to help her. And, she’s like, ‘No! I can do it,’” he explained about their communication during the dance reality show. “I was like, ‘But I’m helping you!’ … But, it was good. Because, I mean, I never got offended by any of it because I knew it was all out of passion and how much [she] wanted it, which made me really happy.”

Hannah hilariously called herself a “crazy pants,” but admitted the pair is “very passionate” together. “We both wanted it so bad, so I think sometimes that would make us get really frustrated with each other,” she confessed. “But, I don’t think it was each other we were really frustrated at.”

Fans adored the Bachelor Nation babe’s chemistry with Alan during the season, but her dad, Robert Brown, exclusively revealed to Life & Style that they never took things further than friendship. “No, no, no!” the reality dad dished regarding any romantic feelings between Hannah and Alan. “I mean, he texts me from time to time.”

It looks like their ~passion~ will only be used on the dance floor. Sorry, Hannah and Alan shippers!