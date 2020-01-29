Back at it! Bachelorette star Hannah Brown “lit up” and was all smiles while performing with Alan Bersten during the Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2020 tour, an eyewitness tells Life & Style exclusively. The season 28 winners reunited for the dance competition’s live show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on January 28 and gave the crowd an incredible performance. “You can tell she’s happy,” the insider adds about the Alabama native.

“Hannah looked great being back on the stage and getting to dance again with Alan. Her face lit up and she was smiling the entire time,” gushes the source over the performance, which included their dreamy Viennese Waltz to “Lover” by Taylor Swift. “She seems really comfortable with Alan, like he has become a really good friend.”

Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.Com

They spent a lot of time in the studio rehearsing week after week, but Hannah, 25, and Alan, also 25, bonded even more over the former beauty queen’s appearance on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor. Fans watched as the leading lady and her ex had an emotional conversation where she admitted that she regrets ending things with the pilot “all the time.” The moment had a lot of tears and unanswered questions, but ended with the pair deciding to close their romantic chapter (for now). Hannah later called it the “hardest day” on Twitter.

The draining scenario seemingly affected her scores in the ballroom, but the silver lining is that it brought her and Alan closer than ever, Alan exclusively told Life & Style on January 27. That trust may have clinched them the victory.

“She confided in me, and it really helped build our relationship, in a way,” Alan explained about how the two were able to “really connect” through it. “We built trust and we could really count on each other to get through these kinds of things … it was great. We really connected from that and we were able to use that in the dancing.”

Hannah’s love life has been full of ups and downs the bast few months, but her friendships are solid! Keep killing it, you two.