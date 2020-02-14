Love lives, y’all — Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are proof of it. The model, 24, shared a never-before-seen throwback photo of the singer, 27, on her disposable photos Instagram account (a.k.a. @gisposable) … and she even dubbed the heartthrob her “valentine.”

“HEY VALENTINE,” she captioned the sweet photo of her longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend on February 14. “Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019.” In the pic, the Bradford native could be seen giving a sweet mini smile to the camera while bundled up in his warmest outerwear. The pair were hanging out at Gigi’s Pennsylvania farm, one of their most treasured spots to hide away from celebrity life together.

It’s great to see Gi acknowledge that her relationship with the former One Direction babe is back on. She dropped a bit of a hint back on December 29, showing off a meal she was cooking using Zayn’s mom Trisha Malik‘s recipe. “Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!” she wrote on her Stories that day. “@mamamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta salad. Hopefully, she’ll share the recipe with the world one day.”

Shortly after, the dynamic duo was spotted hand-in-hand while hitting the town in NYC for Zayn’s 27th birthday on January 12, and it seemed obvious that they were pursuing their connection once more. However, neither party confirmed their rekindling on social media or elsewhere … until this beautiful Valentine’s Day photo came into our lives.

An insider told Life & Style exclusively that the couple was giving their romance another try just after the Mind of Mine artist’s birthday. “Yes they’re giving their relationship another shot but are keeping it on the down-low and taking it slow,” the source revealed, while adding, “Gigi’s family is warning her to think twice — they don’t want to see her get hurt again.”

In fact, a separate source dished to LS that her closest confidants aren’t sure this is the right move. “Gigi’s family is convinced that the relationship will end in tears,” the insider claimed. “No one’s told her to dump Zayn, but they’ve definitely hinted at it.”

“Yolanda [Hadid] was there for Gigi when they last split, and spent hours consoling her daughter,” the source added. “[She] doesn’t think Zayn is The One.” Guess we’ll just have to see what happens next for these two!