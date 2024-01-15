Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted out on an apparent date in January 2024. Are they dating or just friends?

Are Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Dating?

While Barry and Sabrina have not publicly commented on rumors that they’re dating, all signs point to a budding romance between the stars. The two were first spotted out together at the beginning of December 2023, when photographers caught them heading to dinner together in Brentwood, California.

There were no signs of PDA in the photos. However, the entertainers arrived at the restaurant together.

On January 13, 2024, fans spotted Barry and Sabrina at Luna Luna in Los Angeles. They both dressed down in black outfits for their night out at the interactive art museum.

“It definitely seemed like a date,” People reported, with an onlooker telling the magazine that Barry and Sabrina “shared a little kiss” while checking out the exhibits.

Who Else Has Barry Keoghan Dated?

Before he was linked to Sabrina, Barry dated Alyson Sandro for more than two years. The exes met at a bar in London in February 2021. They confirmed their relationship by making their red carpet debut as a couple that October. In August 2022, Alyson gave birth to her and Barry’s son, Brando.

However, by July 2023, reports surfaced that Barry and Alyson had ended their relationship. The Saltburn star does not often talk about his personal life and did not publicly confirm the breakup rumors until January 2024. “She’s done a great job and she’s an incredible mother,” he told GQ.

Getty

When it came to fatherhood, the actor was a bit more loose-lipped. “I feel a responsibility,” he admitted. “I feel an enormous amount of pressure, which is good. And I can’t get the little boy off my mind. It’s beautiful. You know, it’s crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world. That’s the effect he has on me. He smiles at you and you’re like, ‘Wow, you’re smiling at me like that? I don’t deserve that.’”

Who Else Has Sabrina Carpenter Dated?

At the beginning of 2023, Sabrina was romantically linked to Shawn Mendes. They were first spotted together in February 2023, when a fan claimed to have seen them “on clearly a date” in Los Angeles.

After several more sightings in the weeks that followed, both singers attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023. Although they skipped walking the red carpet together, they were seen chatting inside the star-studded event. However, just days later, Shawn insisted, “We are not dating.” The sightings of them together began to fizzle out after that.

Sabrina also dated Joshua Bassett, who she was first linked to during the summer of 2020. The pair’s relationship was thrust into the spotlight at the beginning of 2021 when Olivia Rodrigo released her song “Driver’s License,” which fans speculated was about Sabrina and Josh.

The hit song featured a lyric about a “blonde girl” who was “so much older than” Olivia. Sabrina is four years Olivia’s senior.

Just days after the release of “Driver’s License,” Sabrina added fuel to the rumors with her own song “Skin.” On the track, she sang, “Maybe you didn’t mean it. Maybe blonde was the only rhyme.” However, the Girl Meets World star insisted that people were “[making] a narrative out of nothing” with the speculation.

Although Sabrina and Josh were spotted together various times throughout 2021, they never confirmed that they were a couple. By the end of the year, both former Disney stars announced that they were single.