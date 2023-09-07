Traitor! A source exclusively tells Life & Style that Olivia Rodrigo feels slighted by onetime mentor Taylor Swift after finding out that her former nemesis, Sabrina Carpenter, was going on tour with the “Blank Space” singer, 33. “There are a lot of whispers going around that there’s bad blood between Olivia and Taylor,” reveals the insider. “While Olivia hasn’t come out and said it was true, she’s not happy that Sabrina is opening for Taylor on the Latin American leg of her Eras tour.”

The drama between Olivia, 20, and Sabrina, 24, all stems back to a boy, in this case Joshua Bassett, whom they both dated. Olivia’s debut single, “Drivers License,” is thought to be about an ex-boyfriend moving on with an older blonde, believed to be Sabrina. “It’s old, petty boy drama,” the source admits to Life & Style, “which Olivia and Sabrina should have squashed by now.”