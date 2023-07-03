Who Has Olivia Rodrigo Dated? See Her Dating History Amid New Song ‘Vampire’: Updates on Her Exes

Deja vu! Olivia Rodrigo has released a new song, “Vampire,” and many fans think it’s about an ex-boyfriend — much like her hit song “Driver’s License” back in 2021.

Released on June 30, 2023, Olivia’s new single off her upcoming second album, Guts, seemingly references a relationship that lasted six months, as well as an age gap. Because of these clues, many fans think “Vampire” could be about Olivia’s most recent ex, DJ Zack Bia. The two reportedly began dating in February 2022, and Life & Style confirmed their split in August that same year — exactly six months. Zack is also seven years older than Olivia.

Olivia and Zack first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at a Super Bowl party in February. They kept their relationship mostly private. By August, their relationship had reportedly “fizzled,” a source told Life & Style.

“They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while,” the source said. “There were no issues. They both have different work schedules and different friend groups.”

Fans have also wondered if “Vampire” could be about Adam Faze, whom Olivia dated before Zack. Adam is six years older than Olivia, and their relationship was seemingly also around six months long.

Olivia and Adam were first seen together at the Space Jam 2 premiere party in Los Angeles on June 29, 2021, where they packed on PDA. A source told E! that Olivia referred to Adam as her “boyfriend” and that they had been “getting serious” after meeting through industry friends in the spring. However, fans speculated that Olivia and Adam split in December 2021 when she spoke about getting over a breakup in an interview with British Vogue.

“Besides cutting off all contact, I think it’s important to not only forgive them, but forgive yourself for letting everything happen. That’s what I’ve learned,” she said.

Perhaps Olivia’s most notable ex is Joshua Bassett, her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar. They reportedly dated began dating in 2019 and split one year later. Neither Josh nor Olivia ever confirmed their relationship, but fans speculated that many of the songs off Olivia’s debut album in 2021, Sour, were about Josh. She also seemingly made references to his rumored girlfriend at the time, Sabrina Carpenter, with the lyrics “that blonde girl” and “she’s so much older than me” in “Driver’s License.” At the time, Olivia was 17, while Sabrina was 21. Olivia later denied that the song was about Sabrina and Joshua’s relationship.

“I actually don’t know her at all,” Rodrigo said of Carpenter during a March 2021 episode of Radio.com Live!. “I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her.”

Keep scrolling for the full breakdown of Olivia Rodrigo’s dating history.