~Good 4~ Olivia Rodrigo because she has broken the internet again by teasing her second album, Guts. The Grammy Award winner not only confirmed the record’s release date, but she is also dropping its first single soon: “Vampire.” Olivia’s fans are now curious about the meaning behind both her album and the lyrics to the upcoming song, with some even speculating whether the single could actually be referencing the Twilight franchise. So, what is the Disney Channel star’s upcoming album about?

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Olivia’s second album!

What Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ Album Meaning?

On June 26, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast member announced her sophomore album, Guts.

“So excited about this new alum and this new chapter,” Olivia wrote via her Instagram Stories that day. “I can’t thank you guys enough for all your support and enthusiasm. Making this album was very daunting, very fun and very fulfilling. I can’t wait for it to be yours. Here’s to all the good times ahead.”

It’s still too early to decipher the true meaning behind her album’s title. However, eagle-eyed fans caught that the “Driver’s License” artist seemingly already confirmed the title in her 2021 music video for “Brutal.”

What Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ Song About? Lyrics, Meaning

Olivia’s “Vampire” is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 30, and online users immediately started speculating what the single could be about after she revealed the title on June 13.

“My new song ‘Vampire’ is out June 30th!” the California native captioned an Instagram post. One week later, she shared a cryptic post that included three lines of the same quote, which read, “How do you lie?”

In response, multiple fans wondered whether Olivia was dropping clues behind either “Vampire” or another song from Guts.

“Lyrics from ‘Vampire’???” one fan commented. “VAMPIRE LYRICS,” another chimed in.

A few others speculated whether it was a song about her rumored ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett’s single “Lie Lie Lie,” which fans were convinced was a dig at the “Jealousy, Jealous” artist.

“Lie lie lie — Joshua Bassett???” one Instagram user wrote. “All I can think of is Joshua Bassett’s ‘Lie Lie Lie,’” another added.

However, Olivia has not publicly responded to the rumors. She has also not directly mentioned Joshua as the inspiration behind her first album, Sour.

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ Song About ‘Twilight’?

While seemingly dropping possible clues about her “Vampire” single via Instagram, fans became convinced that Olivia was inspired by The Twilight Saga.

In response to her first post revealing the single, the official Instagram account for Twilight commented, “Been waiting for this day!!!!! Dreams really do come true.”

Even the account for Lionsgate — the studio that acquired Twilight and the upcoming TV series — commented, “SAY IT!! OUT LOUD!!” In reference to Robert Pattinson’s character Edward Cullen’s famous line from the first film.

Even fan-favorite actor Taylor Lautner, who portrayed Jacob Black in the series, commented, “K WHO TF BIT YOU [sic].”

While she has not explained the meaning behind the song title, Olivia previously revealed that she is a loyal Twi-hard by sharing an Instagram carousel post in April 2022 that featured Edward Cullen earbuds.

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ Album Release Date

In her June 26 Instagram announcement post, the “Favorite Crime” singer confirmed that the release date for Guts is scheduled for Friday, September 8.