Since Olivia Rodrigo released her first single, “Drivers License,” in January 2021, the Murrieta, California, native has become a household name. After all, it’s nearly impossible to turn on the radio without hearing one of her hit songs like “Good 4 U,” “Jealously, Jealousy” and “Deja Vu.” As Olivia’s fame grows, so does her bank account! The teenager, who turned 18 years old in February, has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To find out how Olivia makes her money, keep reading.

Olivia Rodrigo is an actress:

While Olivia has no doubt taken the music industry by storm, she comes from an acting background. In 2017, she played a small role on New Girl. Olivia was also cast as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark from 2016 to 2019. Shortly thereafter, Olivia landed the role of Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Season 2 of the hit TV show ended in July 2021, and fans are dying to know if Olivia will be joining season 3. HSMTMTS showrunner, Tim Federle, weighed in on the fate of her character, Nini, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Walt Disney Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Tim made it clear that he “would never want High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to stand in the way of” Olivia’s “success and fame.” However, the decision is not Tim’s to make, he said Olivia’s return was a matter of “actor contract stuff.”

“I want the show to succeed, but the actors who make the show are always more important to me than the product,” Tim assured. “I guess what I mean is I want Olivia to be happy. I’d love for her to keep making the show, but at the end of the day, I’m there to be both the head cheerleader of my series and also read the moment and say, ‘Wow, what Olivia is going through feels so unprecedented that I just want to support her in all of her dreams.’”

Olivia Rodrigo is a singer-songwriter:

After “Drivers License” was released in January, Olivia dropped her first studio album, Sour, in May 2021. In August, she won the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

With the Grammy Awards coming up in January 2022, it’s likely Olivia will snag some nominations and hopefully wins!