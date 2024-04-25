Lately, just about every day’s been Take Your Daughter to Work Day for Angelina Jolie. It was announced last August that she’d tapped 15-year-old Vivienne as an assistant while serving as lead producer on the stage adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s famed novel, The Outsiders — and at the Broadway show’s April 11 premiere in NYC, proud Angie, 48, couldn’t help but gush about her “wise little greaser.”

Their musical adventure is just the latest display of the close relationship Angie shares with her six children. When it comes to dad Brad Pitt, though, things are more complicated for Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Viv and her twin brother, Knox, 15. “The siblings do get into arguments about their parents,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style of the Jolie-Pitt brood taking sides in Brangie’s bitter divorce battle — which began way back in 2016 and includes an ongoing war over the former couple’s French winery as well as custody of the underage kids. “While Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Vivienne are all adamantly on Team Angie, Shiloh and Knox continue to talk to their dad. The other kids don’t understand their connection to Brad. They try to persuade them to switch sides, and it causes a lot of tension.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Relationship With Their Kids

Brad, 60, admits he’s made mistakes, says the insider, “but Angelina’s been relentless about making him suffer for what he’s done.”

Indeed, in her latest countersuit against Brad, Angie brought up the duo’s infamous 2016 flight that inspired her to file for divorce, publicly detailing for the first time what went down between him and his kids. And it allegedly wasn’t pretty. “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another,” legal docs filed this April read. “The children… were all frightened. Many were crying.”

No charges were ever filed, and Knox and Shiloh were seemingly willing to give Brad a second chance.

“They see him often and they text,” the insider reveals to Life & Style. “Shiloh and Knox always had a special bond with him. Viv did, too, for a while, but in the past few years, she’s distanced herself — working with Angelina on the play was a huge part of that.”

Though Angie isn’t thrilled about Shiloh and Knox’s relationship with Brad, the insider says, “she treads carefully because the last thing she wants is for them to alienate her.”

It’s unlikely Shiloh and Knox could be persuaded to dump their dad anyway. According to the insider, Shiloh shuts down her siblings’ suggestions to cut him off, while Knox is “a mini Brad” who adores his father. “Brad is happy that they’re standing on their own two feet,” says the insider. “He’s drained from fighting but refuses to give up on the rest of the family, either.”