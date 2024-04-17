Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turns 18 next month, and sources exclusively reveal to Life & Style the teen wants only one birthday present from her parents Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — for them to finally put an end to their bitter and never-ending divorce war.

“Shiloh used to be pretty quiet about it, but now she’s taking a stand and telling both of them they need to get it together and grow up,” says an insider.

Sources say the soon-to-be-legal young lady was inspired to update her birthday bucket list after her mom’s latest charge that Pitt has a long history of being physically abusive.

Jolie’s lawyers claim there were violent episodes well before the family’s September 2016 trip from France to Los Angeles, when Pitt was allegedly drunk and abusive with his son Maddox, now 22, aboard the family’s private jet. However, authorities gave Pitt a pass after probing the incident. Since then, the exes have been battling in court over their assets along with custody of the five youngest of their six children (they also share Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15) — despite managing to wrangle a dismal divorce in 2019.

Insiders say Jolie’s latest court filing is designed to ruin Pitt’s reputation in Hollywood and throw a wrench into his romance with Ines de Ramon.

“People are saying Angie doesn’t want to see Brad happy and won’t stop until she has destroyed him!” says an insider.

Sources say the endless battles have taken their toll on Shiloh, who just wants her parents to put their problems behind them.

“Shiloh’s sick and tired of their arguing and is demanding they figure out a way to get along, or at least be civil to each other,” says a source. “She is begging them to do it for her sake!”

Pitt’s French vineyard Château Miraval, which produces an award-winning sparkling rosé, has been the center of the former couple’s most recent court battles after the Maleficent actress, 48, sold her half of the vineyard to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler in 2021 — without consulting her 60-year-old ex.

He immediately dragged her into court to try to reverse the deal, and during the legal proceedings that followed, Jolie made her new accusations of abuse — which she says long predate the fateful flight that caused their marriage to crash.

“Shiloh’s old enough to know they’re feuding over the place in France and knows that they speak only through lawyers, and she’s had enough,” says the source. “All she wants is for them to get along. She has spent most of her life seeing them argue and she can’t take it anymore. She’s begging them to think of her and her siblings and finally bury the hatchet!”