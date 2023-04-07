Brad Pitt’s House Exudes Major ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’ Vibes! See Photos of His L.A. Home

His new L.A. crib! Brad Pitt bought himself a brand-new home in Los Angeles overlooking the entire city, and the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor definitely picked a winner of a house.

According to a report by The Dirt, the Academy Award winner purchased the stunning property from oil heiress Aileen Getty, costing him $5.5 million in comparison to his former mansion that reportedly sold for around $40 million in early 2023.

Nestled in between trees and spaced out from neighbors, Brad’s three-bedroom estate features floor-to-ceiling windows, a small inground pool, white walls encompassing the full house and a gate in the driveway.

Previously, the Moneyball star lived in his larger bachelor pad-turned-family place in the Los Feliz neighborhood in L.A., with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six children Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, Pax, Knox and Vivienne. He purchased the stunning property in 1994 for $1.7 million, 10 years before he and Angelina met in 2004 and later wed in 2014. However, the pair went their separate ways in 2016. Although they were both declared legally single in 2019, the exes have yet to finalize their divorce amid their ongoing custody battle.

Aside from his family, Brad reportedly allowed an elderly man to live in one of the gorgeous Los Feliz homes for the rest of his life without paying any rent, according to People. Actress Cassandra Peterson, who is famous for her role in Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, told the outlet that the Se7en actor bought 22 houses “that were contiguous to the edge of the property.”

After buying the man’s home as one of his properties, Brad “allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died,” Cassandra added.

Since she vaguely knew Brad, Cassandra recalled her first run-in with the movie star while he was training for his role in 1999’s Fight Club.

“I go past Brad’s garage, and he’s in there wearing only sweatpants,” she explained. “He’s got on boxing gloves, and he is punching a bag. I swear I almost fainted. I remember he goes, ‘Hey, how are you?’ and I’m like, ‘Huh?’ I couldn’t talk. I was turning red. I felt like I was fainting. He’s just so stunningly, stunningly handsome — and nice, to top it off.”

These aren’t the first properties that the Oklahoma native has owned. In 2001, he and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston bought a massive 11,000-square-foot home in Southern California. In 2006, they sold the property following their divorce in 2005.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Brad’s Los Angeles crib!