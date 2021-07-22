Angelina Jolie’s Cutest Moments With Her Six Kids: Photos of the Supermom and Her Children

Whenever Angelina Jolie goes out, she’s rarely alone. The actress almost always has one or more of her six children with her. From going on grocery store runs to traveling abroad, her kids are her favorite companions.

The Maleficent star was in Paris on July 22, 2021, and had sons Pax and Knox, as well as teenage daughters Zahara and Shiloh by her side. She treated her kids to a shopping trip at the trendy KITH’s store, while also making a stop by the Guerlain shop on the Champs Elysées.

Angelina wore two different outfits during the day, starting out in a classic, short-sleeved belted shirt dress. She later changed into a more casual look featuring a white T-shirt and camel-colored, wide-legged trousers.

The humanitarian lovingly held on to Zahara’s hand as the family exited one store and then kept the gesture going as the group walked through a Parisian park.

Only two of her children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt were missing from the outing, including her eldest child, son Maddox. Born in 2001, he’s an adult now and has spent the last year studying abroad at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. Knox’s twin, Vivienne, was not spotted on the shopping trip, but she’s usually Angelina’s main retail companion when the family is at home in Los Angeles.

Angie and Vivienne, born in 2008, are frequently seen in each other’s company. They team up to pick up groceries, buy flowers or grab supplies for the family’s menagerie of animals at Hollywood pet stores. The two are incredibly affectionate, with Angelina and Vivi often holding hands or putting their arms around each other as the walk down the street.

“We’re really such a unit,” the actress gushed to The New York Times in 2017 of her six children. “They’re the best friends I’ve ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more.”

She has also turned her kids into seasoned world travelers. “If you tell them we’re getting on a plane tomorrow, they’re all excited to pack their bags, and if you say we’re not coming back for months, they won’t bat an eye,” Angie told W magazine of her children in 2008. From Paris to Los Angeles, Angelina’s never without her “best friends.”

Scroll down to see Angelina’s cutest moments out and about with her kids!