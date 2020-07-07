It’s a Full House! Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 6 Kids

Besides acting, exes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share one major thing in common — their six children. Despite no longer being an item, the former flames are trying to successfully coparent since their split in 2016.

Throughout the years, we’ve seen their kids, Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, make public appearances with their parents. However, they’re not fazed by all the attention.

“I’ve wanted them to be exposed to it all. It’s a part of their life,” Angelina divulged to Extra in September 2019. “But it’s not important to them and a center of their lives in a way that’s unhealthy. It’s all fun.”

When asked what advice Angelina would have given her younger self, the Maleficent star couldn’t help but gush about motherhood. “‘You have to go through everything — everything leads to something else, and it’s you. Hang on.’ That’s what I would say to my younger self. Just, ‘Hang on. You’re gonna love being a mom,'” she shared.

As for Brad, he’s been trying to spend time with his kids. When he was absent at the BAFTAs in February 2020, his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar Margot Robbie revealed he didn’t attend because he was busy dealing with “family obligations.”

A source told In Touch, “Brad fully intended to go to the BAFTAs, but at the last minute, he learned that his son Maddox was back in L.A. from college. So Brad prioritized things and stayed in town to see him. And he’s glad he did.”

Of their six children, three of them were adopted, which they frequently talk about in their home. “Each is a beautiful way of becoming family,” Angelina told Vogue in June 2020. “What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home. I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time.”

The Oscar-winning actress is always putting her family first — which partially contributed to her divorce from Brad. She revealed it was the “right decision” for the “well-being of [her] family.”

“I continue to focus on their healing,” she added. “Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Angelina and Brad’s children.