Couples Who Slay Together, Stay Together! Check Out 21 of the Most Stylish Famous Duos

Better in twos! Hollywood is filled with fashionable celebrity couples that always manage to turn heads. From matching to being total opposites, couples like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds slay in the fashion realm.

Of course, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not only killed it on tons of red carpets but also each run their own fashion empires. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star founded her SKIMS line, which started as shapewear for women and has expanded to pajamas and loungewear. The “Flashing Lights” rapper runs his Yeezy fashion line that helped score him a multi-million-dollar deal with Gap.

That’s not to say they haven’t experienced some fashion misses over the years. “I definitely have style regrets,” Kim previously told Insider. “I mean, I wear some things and I’m just like, ‘Why did I wear that?'”

The Selfish author admitted getting rid of some of her staple items helped her experiment with different pieces. Specifically, she reflected on retiring of her collection of Christian Louboutin Daffodile Platform heels. Each pair of the six-inch platform shoes cost $945, and Kim rocked them for every occasion back in the day. “That was the hardest thing for me, to transform from wearing a platform to no platform at all. I would literally wear the triple platform heels that were super crazy,” she explained. “I remember the Louboutin Daffodiles — like the really tall ones. I was obsessed with them, I had them in every color, everything.”

These days, Kim calls her style “very low-key” since she is frequently seen sporting sweats, specifically from her husband’s line. Despite having some fashion regrets, the mom of four still has her most memorable looks for her kids to enjoy some day.

The fun part is I kept everything — all for memories,” Kim told Architectural Digest during a joint interview with her hubby in February. “Even when Kanye thought he cleaned out my closet, I kept it all secretly for my daughter one day.”

While Kim and Kanye seem to see eye-to-eye on fashion, they do disagree on how they organize their clothes. “I feel like you’re most proud of your closet,” the KKW Beauty founder said to her husband during a joint interview with Architectural Digest in February. “Because he completely took away the bars in the closet and you have a whole new system for how you like to fold your clothes and how you like to organize your clothes. It gives me full anxiety because you have to steam it instead of it just being hung.”

Kim and Kanye aren’t the only fashion-obsessed couple Keep scrolling to see the 21 best dressed famous duos.