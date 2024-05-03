Week of May 5 – May 11. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

All eyes are on you now! Your magnetic allure could put you in contact with a love prospect who sets your pulse racing, but they’ll have to work extra hard to prove that they’re worth your precious time.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

With your mind working overtime, it’s easy to get lost in your thoughts. Feel like you’re overthinking things? Reach out to a trusted pal for their perspective.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

The social scene is where the action is! If you’re looking for love or want to expand your circle of friends, be sure to get out there and be seen.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The more you let go of other people’s judgments, the easier life will get. This is the time to stretch your learning and expand your horizons.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Being stuck in a rut could make you feel trapped, so break out of your usual routine and try something new. If you make mistakes, let them go and start again.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your keen sense of direction puts you in the mood to finally chase some long held ambitions. When you decide to be the best you can be, others take notice, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Now’s your chance to bring more harmony and happiness into your life, Scorpio. With a bit of effort, you can transform those tricky relationships, but you’ll want to be choosy about who you spend your time with.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Few can rival your personal knowledge and slick skills set. Want to bring your dreams closer? Take action and stay grounded.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A desire for a better life is calling, so invest in yourself and embrace more of what you enjoy. When it comes to love prospects, you could get the opportunity to take romance to the next level.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The focus this week is on you and your home, so you may decide it’s time to tidy up your living space and make it comfier. You may even be tempted to invite friends over or maybe throw a party.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With the social side of your life picking up pace, expect to be in demand, Pisces.You have plenty to do, but staying organized will surely help.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

High self-esteem and your confident attitude draws many suitors this week. However, the real action happens when you love yourself, Aries.