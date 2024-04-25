To update her look, Karen Huger turned to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Carl Truesdale. “I performed my signature deep plane facelift, brow lift, lip lift, upper blepharoplasty, and fat transfer to deliver a snatched face and a jawline for the gods,” he shared. As the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 60, put it: “I just look like me — refreshed.”
Scheana Shay
The VPR beauty is not afraid of needles! After seeing her “face moving for the first time in almost a decade” when the world shut down in 2020, Scheana updated fans when she was finally able to get “freshly filled.”
“No filter, just new lips! And I’m done breastfeeding. The doctor wanted me to point that out, so this was all OK to do,” she said.
JWoww
Third time’s the charm? Jenni “JWoww” Farley had her first breast augmentation — from a B cup to an F cup — when she was 18. The Jersey Shore star, now 38, upgraded again following the birth of daughter Meilani in 2014. But in February, JWoww revealed she’d gone under the knife once more … this time to reduce her famous assets. “I was a size G, and now I’m a size C,” she said. “I’m very happy right now.”
Charity Lawson
She should give a rose to her surgeon! Charity Lawson can’t stop gushing about having “her girlies done” this March. “I just wanted to do something for me,” the Bachelorette alum, 28, explained in an April 5 TikTok video posted shortly after her surgery. Charity’s advice to others desiring a breast augmentation? “If you’re on the fence about it, don’t be,” she said. “Do it.”
Brittany Cartwright
After feeling “self-conscious” for years, Brittany Cartwright signed up to get liposuction and microneedling on her chin. Unfortunately, it hadn’t fully healed when filming started for her latest Bravo reality show, The Valley! “It’s going to look like whenever I’m upset … I’ve got, like, a frowning face,” Brit, 35, warned fans. “In the beginning … I had to literally put my finger on my bottom lip so I could speak, because my bottom lip would not move.”