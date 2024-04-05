Bachelorette's Charity Lawson Reveals Boob Job in Video

Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson revealed she got a boob job and showed off the results in a TikTok video she shared with fans on Friday, April 5.

“I wanted to clear the air and talk about what I was in recovery for,” Charity, 28, began, acknowledging there had been a lot of “speculation.” She was braless in a black tank top while covering her breasts with her hair on either side.

She then unveiled her new chest, announcing, “I got my girlies done! I’ll show them off a little bit,” noting that they were “one week post-op.”

Charity didn’t want anything too obvious, standing up and showing, “Even if I turn to the side a bit, it’s in proportion with my frame.” She added, “I’m very petite and tiny so I knew that going in I don’t want this to be, ‘Oh my God this girl just got her titties done!'”

The child and family therapist explained, “I wanted it to be very natural. I wanted it to just be really for me … It’s something that I kind of sat on for a long time. I just wanted to do something for me.”

Charity revealed she got the breast enhancement done by a top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon. “Best decision I’ve made for myself in a hot minute. I’m really proud, really happy. I love them,” she said of her new figure. She encouraged fans, “If you’re on the fence about it, don’t be. Jump it, do it.”

Courtesy of Charity Lawson/TikTok

The Dancing With the Stars finalist initially described why she decided to share the news with fans directly.

“I want to be the person that when you look at me, you see someone who’s being transparent in the conversation and normalizing these experiences,” Charity noted, even [though she was initially “afraid of judgment.”

“It’s 2024. If you’re not living your life for you at this point, I don’t know what else to tell you,” she added.

The reality star was applauded by fans in the comments. “Yasss icon! 1 week post op and the literally look amazing,” one person gushed. “Glad recovery went well. Love normalizing the conversation about this, and doing it for you,” another follower wrote.

Charity’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett, wrote, “So happy for you!” while another user added, “From a girl who works in the plastic surgery world, you look amazing!”

The Bachelor Nation member got a good laugh when one fan told her, “I thought you were gonna say you got veneers. Your teeth look great! But love the honesty!” Charity replied, “No veneers, lol, braces for four years.”

Charity was the lead on season 20 of The Bachelorette. She accepted a marriage proposal from Dotun Olubeko on the finale, which aired in August 2023. Her runner-up, Joey Graziadei, went on to become the lead on season 28 of The Bachelor. He found love with Kelsey Anderson, proposing on the season finale that aired on March 25.