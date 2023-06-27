Does season 20 Bachelorette Charity Lawson accept a Neil Lane diamond engagement ring when she hands out her final rose in season 20? Keep reading for details on if she gets engaged on the show.

Does Charity Lawson Get Engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’?

So far, no spoilers have come out that she’s sporting a rock on her ring finger. Charity said accepting a wedding proposal was her goal when starting the season, but she changed her mind as time went on.

“I was 100 percent set on an engagement coming into it,” the Georgia native told People. “But we know that this is such an expedited process, so it’s like, wait a second. I really am connecting with this person, but if this is someone that I genuinely love, it’s also okay if we leave here in a relationship and also making sense of what would be the best case scenario for the both of us.”

Charity explained that viewers will see her go back and forth on whether or not an engagement was the “end all, be all,” telling the publication, “You see me waiver with that.”

It all comes down to the wire when she decides if she wants to accept a marriage proposal. “I thought I had a feeling of where things were going to go, but what’s so crazy is in something as wild as this experience, I have learned that anything can change in a matter of a day, hours,” Charity continued. “It was something that I had to really wait out until till the end to be 100 percent certain with myself.”

Who Is Charity Lawson’s Final Pick on ‘The Bachelorette’?

It is still unclear who the child and family therapist selects as her final rose recipient, but she’s thrilled with the outcome, host Jesse Palmer exclusively told Life & Style. He revealed it was “safe to say” Charity is “extremely happy at this point.”

“Whatever that means, people will have to tune in and find out,” the Ontario native said. “I am obviously a massive fan of Charity, much like I know a lot of people out there are in Bachelor Nation after watching her season with Zach [Shallcross]. So, getting a chance to host this show alongside an amazing woman was really, really special.”

Who Are Charity Lawson’s Final Four Contestants?

Show spoiler Reality Steve has reported that she selected integrative medicine specialist Dotun Olubeko, salesman Aaron Bryant, biomedical scientist Xavier Bonner and tennis pro Joey Graziadei.

Aaron made it to Charity’s final three but did not win her final rose. He’s appearing on he upcoming Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, but Reality Steve confirmed he got as far as having a Fantasy Suite date.“ I think it’s safe to say Aaron did not win,” he said in a May 2023 podcast episode, adding, “In fact, I will say it: Aaron didn’t win.” Dotun likely makes it to the finale, as he was seen filming in Fiji where the final rose ceremony takes place.