Celebrity 1st Kiss Stories: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Garner, More

It’s a canon event! Even celebrities go through the often-times awkwardness of a first kiss and many of them have shared their stories. From not knowing how to French kiss to tackling a major height difference, stars like Brad Pitt,Zayn Malik and Jennifer Garner dished about their first smooch.
“My first kiss was a girl,” Halle shared. “I didn’t know how to French kiss, so I got my best girlfriend at the time to show me how to French kiss … She came over to my house and kissed me for like 30 minutes. Literally showed me how to French kiss a boy.”
Zayn Malik
There was only One Direction for the “Pillow Talk” crooner’s pecking experience to go following a lackluster first smooch — up!
“Mine was when I was 13,” Zayn has dished. “I was really short and she was really tall, so I had to put a brick against the wall and stand on it to reach her face.”
Jennifer Garner
Worth the wait? Not for the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actress, who didn’t swap spit until the age of 18.
“It was a guy named Matt Crittenden. He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away,” Jen said of her initial encounter. “He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I’ve worn proudly ever since.”
Gigi Hadid
More than just pouts collided when the supermodel finally decided to pucker up.
“I was about 14 or 15; we both had braces,” Gigi spilled. “It was horrible and awkward. You know, lots of metal happening. I was happy to wait a while till our next kiss.”
Rihanna
The songstress didn’t have “Love on the Brain” after locking lips for the first time.
“It was in high school, and it was the worst thing ever,” RiRi has recalled. “He pretty much dumped his entire saliva glands into my mouth. It traumatized me.”
Camila Cabello
The object of Camila’s childhood affection?
“It was this boy that I was obsessed with my whole time in elementary school,” the “Never Be the Same” singer said. “He kissed me on the cheek and I ran away — I still do that when someone wants to kiss me.”
Brad Pitt
According to the leading man he “always had crushes,” even as far back as in kindergarten. So perhaps it’s no surprise his earliest peck was “kind of planned … It was in her garage. Fourth grade,” Brad confessed. “I ran home afterward. I was pretty excited.”