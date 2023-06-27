Broken hearts. Charity Lawson is seeking love (and a future husband) during The Bachelorette season 20 and she has no problem sending home the men who are not The One. The Georgia native started the season with 25 handsome suitors during the Monday, June 26, premiere, but some contestants were sent packing from The Bachelor mansion during the rose ceremony.

The child and family therapist gushed that night one was “a good one” after meeting the men following their highly anticipated limo entrances.

“I’m a little giddy. Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys … I was laughing the whole night,” Charity told Entertainment Tonight in March.

The TV personality, who Bachelor Nation fans first met during Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, kicked off the season’s festivities by hyping up her fans via Instagram during the season 20 premiere, demanding that they “bring on her husband.”

Although fans still don’t know what Charity’s relationship status is after the show (you can see her final 2 men, here), host Jesse Palmer exclusively told Life & Style that she is “extremely happy” after filming. Not to mention, the former NFL star described her batch of men as simply “unbelievable.”

“[The men are] probably the most accomplished group of men of any season that I’ve hosted in the franchise. I mean, there’s like several doctors, not just a doctor. There are several doctors,” Jesse explained in June, ahead of the season 20 premiere. “There’s like a world record holder, there’s firemen – it’s just a whole collection of really, really great guys. Charity certainly has her work cut out for her, but it was, it was a tremendous season.”

Although sparks are flying between Charity and the contestants, the Bachelor Nation host admitted that there are moments when the leading lady had to interfere and diffuse situations that were “brewing off to the side.”

“As soon as she does become aware of [the incidents], she wants to go handle that. Now, she doesn’t want to go do an interview and sit down with a producer and talk about her feelings. She doesn’t want to go ask a bunch of other people what’s going on,” he said. “She’ll get the name, she’ll go find them. And if there better be a camera there because that’s when it’s going to happen. That’s how Charity is.”

Keep scrolling to see who Charity eliminated this week on The Bachelorette!