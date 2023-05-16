Love is in the air! The Bachelorette season 20 is set to premiere this summer and fans are ready to see Charity Lawson search for her forever love. Viewers first met the ​child and family therapist when appeared on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor and although they weren’t a match, a new door opened for Charity when she was crowned the lead of her own season! Keep reading to find out the premiere date, meet the cast and get details about The Bachelorette season 20!

When Does ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 Premiere?

ABC announced via Instagram that Charity’s season of The Bachelorette will premiere on June 26, and will be available to enjoy on Hulu the following day.

“IT’S HAPPENING!” Charity gushed under the May 2023 post as other Bachelor Nation members also shared their excitement in the comment section.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“On the edge of my seat for you b @charitylawson!!!” The Bachelor season 27 contestant Ariel Frenkel wrote, while former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia couldn’t help but share how “gorgeous” Charity looked in her official promo photo.

Has ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 Cast Been Announced?

Charity’s men – and potential husband – have yet to be announced. That being said, Reality Steve revealed ​who he believes the Georgia native’s final four ​are in an April 2023 Instagram post.

“I’m a little giddy. Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys,” Charity told Entertainment Tonight in March 2023 after filming her premiere episode. “I was laughing the whole night.”

What Is ‘Bachelorette’ Charity Lawson Looking For In a Man?

The Bachelor Nation leading lady shared what she considers dealbreakers during a May 2023 appearance on ​The Jennifer Hudson Show.

When it comes to a man who “has a great personality but isn’t a great kisser,” Charity sees the situation as a learning moment.

“I will say it’s not a deal breaker because I can compromise and we’ll teach him,” she said in a witty response.

Not only that, but Charity is not threatened by a partner who has attractive female friends because it’s all about “trust.”

She responded, “As long as there are boundaries that are set, I think that’s important in any relationship … There’s beautiful people, beautiful people everywhere and I don’t want that to ever be a threat as long as there’s trust established.”

However, a “little white lie on the first date” would not fly with her and would result in a man packing his bags and hopping in the limo to leave the Bachelorette mansion.