A low blow. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix revealed that her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and costar Raquel Leviss had sex in a car shortly after Ariana’s dog, Charlotte, died.

In a new sneak peek from the upcoming finale episode, Ariana, 37, explained how she discovered the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, 39, was cheating on her with the former Miss Sonoma County, 28.

“So, I went with Tom to Tom-Tom because he had that party thing,” Ariana began, while talking to costars Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney. “I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz’s.”

After Katie, 36, and Scheana, 38, expressed utter shock at the revelation, the Buying Back My Daughter actress unraveled an even more backstabbing detail.

“That’s when I called Raquel, and I, like, started making her f–king tell me, like, ‘What the f–k? When did this start?’” Ariana recalled. “She said, ‘Right after the girls’ trip.’ I’m like, ‘You mean right after [my dog] Charlotte died?’ So, she said they kissed.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Despite the California native’s insistence that she and Tom only locked lips, Ariana uncovered what her ex-boyfriend told her.

“Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom, and he said, well, they actually f—ked in her car that night,” the College Humor alum said. “And he didn’t have a key to get in, so he had to ring the doorbell, and I had to let him in.”

Toward the end of the preview, Ariana recalled that her “emotions were clearly all over the place,” noting that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer “was angry at [her].”

The highly anticipated season 10 finale is set to air on Bravo on Wednesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET, and the network has teased fans with the explosive scandal that rocked the cast earlier this year.

On March 3, Life & Style confirmed that Tom and Ariana split after dating for nine years because he was hooking up with Raquel. Since then, more details about the bombshell dubbed “Scandoval” have surfaced.

Aside from having car sex, Tom and Raquel also had sex in his shared home with Ariana in Valley Village, California. During season 10, it was revealed that Raquel had spent the night in their house while Ariana went to Florida to attend her grandmother’s funeral.

“Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on May 8. “The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her.”