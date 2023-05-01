Unbothered and thriving. Ariana Madix hasn’t said much since ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with her Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss after nine-years together, but the Bravolebrity has shared some subtle reactions to the drama.

While attending the White House Correspondents’ dinner in April 2023, Ariana appeared to hide a smile after comedian Roy Wood Jr. referenced the Bravo drama in his roast.

“Scandals have been devouring careers this year,” the Daily Show star joked. “Tucker [Carlson] got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules.”

When the camera panned over to Ariana at the dinner, she covered her mouth, appearing to conceal a laugh.

“I don’t know what Vanderpump Rules is about, I’ve watched it a couple of times. My friends told me it’s like BMF but for white people. Or is that Succession?” the comedian continued, referencing the show a second time. “No, Succession is Power for white people. No, Tucker Carlson is Power for white people. No, that’s white power — you know what, never mind.”

Ariana later reposted the roast to her Instagram Story, sharing the jokes with her followers.

Life & Style confirmed in March 2023 that Tom and Ariana had split following their long-term love because he had been in a months-long affair with Raquel.

“The rumor is true,” a source confirmed to Life & Style at the time. “They, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel.”

Days after the drama broke, Ariana broke her silence in an Instagram statement, thanking Vanderpump Rules viewers and Bravo fans for their support.

“Where to begin? I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she wrote, in part. “When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.”

Ariana added, “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f–king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run.”

