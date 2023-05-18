Yikes! Tom Sandoval is getting major backlash from Vanderpump Rules viewers following his “gaslighting” behavior during the show’s season 10 finale.

The Bravo star, 40, received hate from fans on social media after his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss was dissected during a conversation with ex-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

“‘I would love to have a conversation with her where she wasn’t so angry at me.’ This little prick is gaslighting women to very end. F–K YOU TOM SANDOVAL,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “Tom Sandoval is living proof that every lying cheating scumbag says the exact same f–king thing when they get caught. It blows my mind.”

A third person simply claimed, “Tom Sandoval is a loser.”

During the finale, which was aptly titled “#Scandoval,” fans watched the aftermath of Tom’s affair with Raquel unfold among the Vanderpump Rules cast. Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that Ariana and Tom had split after nine years together because of his affair with Raquel.

The budding musician and restauranteur told his ex during the season 10 finale that amid their relationship ups and downs he found a “support system” with the former pageant queen, 28, which let to their secret romance.

“Don’t you dare talk to me about a deep connection. I can’t believe you,” Ariana hit back. “I regret every moment I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You are worth nothing and I want you feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman who stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you. Hear my words and know that is how I feel about you. I regret ever loving you.”

When reacting to the episode, one fan shared their excitement over Ariana’s “amazing” interactions with Tom during the episode, even though he was brought to tears multiple times.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

“I’ve hated Tom Sandoval since the premiere of VPR and I always knew his take down season would come but never in a million years did I think the one to take him down would be ARIANA!” they shared. Another viewer tweeted, “Me rn watching Tom Sandoval act the way he is towards Ariana, no remorse what’s so ever [sic].”

A third person shared, “There’s no way I just heard Tom Sandoval cite Ariana not buying toilet paper and paper towel as a major problem in their relationship. Men are a plague.”