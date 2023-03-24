Raise your glasses because the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion has officially been filmed and things got … well, messy. This, of course, is no surprise following news that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on longtime girlfriend (now ex) Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

“That was really confrontational,” Bravo boss Andy Cohen shared via Instagram on Thursday, March 23, after they finished filming the reunion special. “It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid.”

Keep reading for spoilers from the season 10 reunion.

The Seating Chart

Ahead of filming, Bravo took to social media and released two separate seating charts for the day’s events. The first had Raquel, 28, sitting between Tom, 39, and Tom Schwartz. The second arrangement had Scheana Shay seated next to Schwartz.

The multiple seating arrangements were in response to Raquel’s order of protection, which was filed following an alleged incident in which Scheana reportedly struck the former pageant queen. Scheana has denied hitting Raquel — whose birth name is Rachel — and while a judge has not yet granted the order, a hearing was set for March 29.

“Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person. Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion,” Scheana’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said in a statement to Life & Style before the VPR cast filmed the reunion. “If Rachel attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order.”

On Friday, March 24, Raquel dropped the order.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

What Happened Between Scheana and Raquel During the Reunion?

Following the taping, Scheana’s attorney revealed that “Rachel had Andy ‘serve’” her with “a document,” which fans will seemingly see when the reunion airs.

“The papers have no legal meaning. It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different,” Neama shared in a statement to Life & Style on Friday, March 24. “There is no way for Rachel to ‘drop’ the temporary restraining order before next week’s hearing. This is California law and even on the court’s website.”

She added, “Even if Rachel had the correct document, which she didn’t, it wasn’t filed with the court. There is no file stamp in the top right corner. This was just another public relations stunt by Rachel and her team. If Rachel really wanted to make this go away, she would come out and publicly say the ‘punch’ never happened and she is sorry for all the harm she caused Scheana, Ariana, and her other friends.”

Raquel, for her part, responded in a statement of her own, revealing that she’s since dropped the restraining order.

“I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th,” Raquel shared in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Friday March 24. “We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order. My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film [the Vanderpump Rules reunion] together.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion Spoilers

Lala Kent revealed via Instagram Stories ahead of the reunion that the cast’s phones were taken before the cameras started rolling. However, she offered fans a recap once things came to an end, teasing that viewers will “enjoy” what they see.

“That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life, I’m drained,” she shared. “I feel like I want to crawl in a hole and sob and scream, but I’m happy to be home now.”

While the cheating scandal was most likely the topic discussed the most, there’s no telling what really went down until the reunion airs.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Conversation

That being said, Tom and Raquel appeared to have a conversation outside after the cameras stopped rolling, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

“Raquel and Tom took time to sit and talk after filming,” a source told Entertainment Tonight about their conversation. “They chatted over what happened on set and how they felt. It was a rough day but they are happy they were able to show the cast their side of things.”

Life & Style confirmed on March 3, that Tom and Raquel had taken part in a months-long affair that led to the musician’s breakup with Ariana, 37, after nine years together. “The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source told Life & Style at the time.