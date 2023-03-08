It’s all happening. Raquel Leviss filed for an order of protection against Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay, Life & Style can confirm.

News of the filing, which broke on Tuesday, March 7, comes following rumors that Scheana, 37, and Raquel, 28, got into a physical confrontation following their March 1 Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance. A judge has not yet granted the order.

Keep reading for details regarding Raquel and Scheana’s feud.

Why Did Raquel Leviss File for an Order of Protection Against Scheana?

After news of Raquel’s affair with Tom Sandoval broke to the Vanderpump Rules cast, it was widely reported that things between the former beauty queen and Scheana got physical. While neither Raquel nor Scheana has yet to confirm the altercation, the “Good as Gold” singer “liked” a Twitter post on Tuesday, March 7, that read “#FreeScheSche” alongside an article about the restraining order.

Things apparently got messy after the duo taped Watch What Happens Live because Scheana found out about Raquel’s affair with Tom, 39. Scheana, for her part, is best friends with Ariana Madix, who dated Tom for nine years before the cheating scandal broke.

Did Raquel Take Legal Action Against Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars?

Raquel’s lawyers reportedly sent a letter on behalf after her affair with Tom had been exposed. The letter claimed that an “intimate FaceTime session” between herself and the musician had been screen recorded “illegally without Raquel’s knowledge or consent,” according to a report from TMZ on March 7.

While the letter apparently did not accuse Tom of the recording, her lawyers did cite a California revenge porn law, which outlaws “nonconsensual pornography.” It also told anyone with this alleged video to remove it from their phones or in “any other manner or method in which the recording may exist.”

Reps for Raquel and Tom did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Did Raquel Leviss Cheat With Tom Sandoval?

Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that Tom and Ariana, 37, had broken up. A source then confirmed to Life & Style that “the rumor is true … they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel.” TMZ was first to report the news.

Tom issued an apology to Ariana days later.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” he shared via Instagram, in part, on Tuesday, March 7. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us.”

Hours after his late-night Instagram post, Raquel released her own statement, apologizing for her actions and to Ariana.

“There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she shared, in part, to Entertainment Tonight on March 8. “I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Concluding her message, Raquel wrote, “Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.”