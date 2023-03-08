Speaking his piece. Tom Sandoval issued an apology to ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix via Instagram in the late hours of Tuesday, March 7, following news of his affair with Raquel Leviss.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 39, began. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us.”

Tom went on to write that he feels “horrible” about the entire situation.

“My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends,” he continued. “My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured. Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better.”

Concluding the statement, Tom revealed that he’s “beyond sad” about how his and Ariana’s relationship ended.

“The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be,” the Bravo star added. “I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will.”

On Friday, March 3, Life & Style confirmed that Tom and Ariana, 37, had split after she found out that he had been hooking up with Raquel, 28. “The rumor is true,” a source told Life & Style at the time. “They, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel.” TMZ was first to report the news.

One day after the scandal broke, Tom issued a statement seemingly addressing his infidelity, but not mentioning Ariana anywhere in the social media post.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger [and] disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation,” the musician shared via Instagram on Saturday, March 4. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

Tom went on to ask followers to stop sending backlash to the two Los Angeles restaurants in which he co-owns, Schwartz & Sandy’s and TomTom.

“I’m a small part of a much bigger thing,” he wrote. “Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

Concluding the statement, the VPR star noted that he “will be taking a step back [and] taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees [and] partners.”

Hours after Tom’s late-night apology to Ariana, Raquel issued a statement of her own, writing that there is “no excuse” for her actions and that she “deeply” regrets hurting Ariana.