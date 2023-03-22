Raise your glasses high (and keep them full!), because the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is set to be the long-running Bravo show’s most dramatic yet. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the highly anticipated reunion special.

Who Will Be at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion?

Fans can expect the entire cast to film the season 10 reunion, including Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Charli Burnett, Kristina Kelly, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Brock Davies and Lisa Vanderpump.

The special will be hosted by Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen, who promised fans that this season’s reunion will be one for the books.

“Vanderpump Rules reunion, full steam ahead guys,” he said on the March 20, 2023, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “Everyone is very concerned because they love the show and they want to get a great reunion. I’m here to tell you, you gonna get it. You’re gonna get it.”

Will Raquel Leviss Attend the ‘VPR’ Season 10 Reunion?

Yes, Raquel Leviss will be attending the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. After weeks of speculation that she would either be calling in via Zoom or skipping the reunion altogether, the former pageant competitor confirmed in a March 22, 2023, Instagram Story that she will be filming “in person” with the rest of the cast.

“We can’t wait to see you,” Lala wrote over a repost of Raquel’s Story, adding a smiling devil emoji to her short statement.

Raquel Leviss/Instagram

Will Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Discuss His Affair?

The former couple will reportedly sit down for a special interview during the reunion to discuss the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner’s months-long affair with costar Raquel, according to a tip submitted to online celebrity gossip account Deux Moi.

Life & Style previously confirmed on March 3, 2023, that the couple had split after nearly a decade of dating. “The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana told Life & Style at the time.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion Date

Though an air date for the season 10 reunion has yet to be announced, multiple cast members, including Katie and Scheana, confirmed they were set to film the reunion on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

When Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ On?

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET and are available for streaming the following day on Peacock. Seasons 1 through 9 are also available to stream on Peacock.