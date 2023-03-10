More real-life plot twists! Vanderpump Rules’ star Raquel Leviss found herself in some seriously hot water when her cheating scandal with costar Tom Sandoval was revealed in early March 2023, Life & Style confirmed. Now, fans are wondering whether Raquel’s real name is actually Rachel.

Keep reading to find out why VPR fans suspect that Raquel has a different name.

What Is Raquel Leviss’ Real Name?

The Bravolebrity may have spilled the beans about her legal moniker when she previously shared a photo of her passport via Instagram. Fans pointed out the document read “Rachel” instead of “Raquel.”

Additionally, the VPR star reportedly revealed her actual name in her order of protection against costar Scheana Shay for allegedly punching Raquel in the face, which the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast host denied. According to documents obtained by Life & Style, the former Miss Sonoma County’s name was labeled as Rachel in the paperwork submitted to the court.

In response to Raquel’s restraining order request, Scheana’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Life & Style on March 9, 2023, “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

A court hearing is scheduled for March 29, 2023.

What Is Raquel Leviss’ Hometown?

It is currently unclear where Raquel’s California birthplace and hometown are. However, she previously attended Sonoma State University, which is located in Northern California in Sonoma County.

Who Are Raquel Leviss’ Parents and Siblings?

Shortly after revealing that she was adopted in an October 2021 VPR episode, Raquel further opened up about her relatives in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Susan had my biological half sister Kate (pictured slide three) and my half brother David about a decade before she was pregnant with me, and since she was done having kids, my parents adopted me at birth!!” Raquel wrote at the time. “I thank my lucky stars I was raised by such loving parents. I know I have the best dad ever (pictured in slide five), and my mom has been such a momma bear to me my whole life. When I was a teenager, my mom encouraged me to pursue modeling and to step out of my comfort zone through pageants.”

What Did Raquel Leviss Say About ‘Scandoval’?

Five days after Life & Style confirmed that Tom had split from his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, after Ariana learned about Tom and Raquel’s affair, Raquel issued a public apology to her.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” Raquel wrote via Instagram. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

The reality TV star then revealed that she was “speaking to a counselor” about her “patterns of codependency and addiction to feeling loved.”

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own wellbeing, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” Raquel added. “I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”