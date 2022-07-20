When you work at Lisa Vanderpump‘s hotspot SUR, looking gorgeous is mandatory. Maybe that’s why the ladies of Vanderpump Rules look so gosh darn hot in bikinis!

Between laying out by the pool or trips to Vegas, the female cast members have proved over the years how amazing their swimsuit bodies are. But they do the work to keep in shape to be bikini ready at a moment’s notice.

James Kennedy‘s former fiancée, Raquel Leviss, revealed in March 2022 that she had started the notoriously tough “75 Hard Challenge.” Even though her body already looked fantastic, she began a program designed by Andy Frisella where for 75 days straight, she would eat a strict diet that included no cheating and no alcohol, do two 45-minute workouts per day and drink a full gallon of water daily.

“I’m proud of myself for sticking with the 75 hard challenge and I have no doubt I will reach by body goals within the next 70 days (hopefully I can stick with it!!),” she wrote next to several sexy bikini selfie photos on March 6. But she may have not stuck with the plan, as it includes posting regular progress pictures, which she didn’t do. Raquel also treated herself to a sweet cheat with a buttery croissant and soy iced chai tea latte in an April 4 photo while grabbing a bite at L.A. hotspot Alfred Coffee.

While Lala Kent always looked fantastic in a bikini, she decided she wanted to get a breast augmentation after the birth of her daughter Ocean, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett, in March 2021.

“It may sound like I’m getting my boobs done for men, but it’s getting my boobs done for me. … They were massive, and I loved them,” she said about her pregnancy breasts during her “Give Them Lala” podcast on Jan. 26, 2022.

“I’ve wanted them redone for a while, and then when I was pregnant, oh my gosh, they were so huge and amazing!” she later explained on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast in April 2022, noting that breast-feeding had changed their shapes. “I’m just ready to get them up there, maybe a little bigger. I’m gonna get my groove back,” Lala added.

The Give Them Lala author had the surgery done in June 2022 and showed off her amazing new cleavage in a 4th of July Instagram bikini photo alongside costar and pal Scheana Shay, who was also rocking a sexy two-piece swimsuit in the snapshot.

Scroll down for photos of Vanderpump Rules‘ stars hottest bikini looks.