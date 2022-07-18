Scheana Shay has helped bring the drama to Vanderpump Rules since 2013. The longtime cast member has had her ups and downs when it comes to love and costars, but her bikini body has always remained total perfection.

The reality star absolutely loves the sun and takes as many warm weather getaways as she can. That means her Instagram followers are treated to her travels to Hawaii, Bali, Mexico and more locales in photos where she shows off incredible swimwear.

On the rare chance she’s indoors, Scheana still knows how to pull off the ultimate bikini selfie. To celebrate the 4th of July in 2022, she donned a strapless red two-piece where the top showed plenty of underboob. She was joined in the photo by close friend and VPR costar Lala Kent, who wore a patriotic stars and stripes bikini top as the pair stood in the living room of a vacation rental before heading to the pool.

The “Give Them Lala” podcaster also debuted her new chest thanks to a breast augmentation she underwent the month prior. That caused Scheana to joke in the caption, “The cleavage to my underboob.”

Every now and then Scheana’s fiancé, Brock Davies, will join in her bikini photos. She and the hunky Australian got engaged in September 2021 after two years of dating. The fitness trainer and former rugby player is in fantastic shape, so he and Scheana make quite the sexy couple in swimwear snapshots together.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, on April 26, 2021. As for their baby’s unusual name, Scheana revealed on the “Dear Reality, You’re Effed” podcast in November 2021, that she loved Rachel Bilson‘s character Summer on The OC, while Brock has a daughter named Winter from a previous relationship.

“Honey” is Brock’s mother’s maiden name, while “Moon” had a special meaning for the Bravo star. “She was born on a pink super full moon. And the whole time I was pregnant, every time there was a full moon, I would put my crystals out. Charge them,” Scheana explained. “And just the ones that promoted fertility. I would always say a prayer under the full moon. And that was like something that resonated with me a lot during my pregnancy, to just have a healthy pregnancy.”

Sheana later shared a “before” side-by-side Instagram photo wearing a black bikini when she was a full 40 weeks pregnant with Summer Moon and ready to give birth, alongside an “after” snapshot in the same position rocking a flat tummy and fit body while holding her then-9-month-old daughter in her arms.

