Does Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie’s fiancé, Brock Davies, have more kids? In fact, the personal trainer has two children in Australia in addition to his daughter, Summer Moon Honey, with whom he shares Scheana.

Fans were shocked when fellow SURver Lala Kent claimed to Katie Maloney in a season 9 trailer released on September 2 that Brock, 30, hadn’t spoken to his two older children in “four years.”

The VPR newcomer has a son named Eli and a daughter named Winter from a previous relationship. Although he was born in New Zealand, he resided in Australia before relocating to Los Angeles.

Brock previously addressed his complicated relationship with them via Instagram.

“I will continue to work towards building the relationship with them,” he wrote via Instagram in response to a fan asking about his two little ones in June 2020, according to a screenshot on Reddit. “The kids have a great mother and stepdad, but I promise you, I am doing my part to be with them.”

Scheana, 36, chimed in to defend her man. “Honey, you don’t have to explain yourself to strangers! Ever!!!” she responded to his comment.

In May 2020, the “Scheananigans” podcast host said during an interview with Maria Menounos that she had not met Brock’s son and daughter because the coronavirus pandemic hindered them traveling overseas.

Brock and Scheana started dating in November 2019 and announced the reality star’s pregnancy in October 2020 after she struggled with fertility issues. They welcomed Summer in April 2021 and got engaged the following July.

It looks like fans will see more inside Brock’s dynamic with his older children during season 9 of Pump Rules. Scheana hinted at more drama with Lala, 31, while wishing her a happy birthday on September 2.

“We’ve come a long way and will have to relive some hard times very soon,” Scheana wrote via Instagram Stories, seemingly referencing the new season airing soon. “But I have made love for you and am so proud of us!!! We got this!!”

Lala seemingly isn’t the only one who has tension with Brock during season 9. James Kennedy can be heard yelling at the athlete in the trailer, “You’re rude. You’re obnoxious. I’m embarrassed for you.”

Scheana Marie/Instagram

That being said, Scheana and Brock are in baby bliss with their daughter. The brunette beauty gushed that she’s the “happiest I’ve ever been” in the teaser before another shot shows her burst into tears.