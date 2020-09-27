She’s unbothered! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent clapped back at costar Scheana Marie‘s claims about their friendship falling out after Scheana accused Lala of not being there for her following her miscarriage.

“Anybody wondering my thoughts on @scheana ‘dragging’ me,” the 30-year-old began in a lengthy message on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 26. “1. I’m not trippin’ too hard. In her mind, that’s how it happened. She would rather focus on me ‘not being there for her’ than the fact her man said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over. This is why her relationships are always a trainwreck that make epic TV. She makes reality TV gold.”

Instagram

Secondly, Lala, wrote, “She claims I chose celebrity over her. Girl, weren’t you just capitalizing off banging John Mayer 100 years ago?”

“[Scheana] has a way of making everything about her. I’ve accepted that about her and found the endearing parts of it,” the Row actress added. “She has an idea of how everyone should react in certain situations. We usually always fail and she is left disappointed. This is why she has a new best friend every day. We can’t keep up.”

Finally, the Bravo star explained she didn’t know Scheana, 35, wanted her to “come over right now” during a heightened moment when Scheana reached out because she also told Lala she “just wanted to go to bed.”

“I can’t believe I just gave that much time to this s—t when we aren’t even filming and I’m not getting paid,” Lala concluded.

On Friday, September 25, Scheana explained why she is no longer friends with Lala on her “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast. She revealed she asked Lala to come over after her boyfriend, Brock Davies, decided to go golfing just before the news of their miscarriage became public. Apparently, the mother-to-be responded by saying she had dinner plans with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox and invited Scheana along. She rejected the offer.

“[Lala] literally said to my mom, ‘If she needs anything at all, I will be there. I’m 5 minutes away in Palm Springs,’” the podcaster recalled on her show. “I needed her and she wasn’t there because she had dinner with celebrities. Let’s be real.”

The “Good as Gold” singer also claimed she “wasn’t invited” to Lala’s September 19 gender reveal with fiancé Randall Emmett, adding the lack of invite “states pretty clear where our friendship stands” and noted they “haven’t really talked” lately.